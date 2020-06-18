Should Houston, Harris County order businesses to require customers wear masks?

Bexar County has found a way to enforce mask rules in its community, and Gov. Abbott supports the idea.

HOUSTON — It looks like local leaders in Texas figured out a way to enforce rules about wearing masks -- and it came from Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff.

He issued the executive order Wednesday that mandates businesses create a health and safety policy. That policy must require customers and staff to wear masks.

Businesses that don't comply with the new order could get popped with a $1,000 fine per violation.

You're probably wondering how this order can be enforced considering Gov. Greg Abbott said people can't be punished for not wearing a mask.

Well here's the thing, individuals aren't being punished -- businesses are.

For that reason, the governor's office said Judge Wolff's order is "not inconsistent" with the governor's executive order.

Gov. Abbott even gave his stamp of approval and said Wolff "finally figured out" what local leaders can do to enforce wearing masks.

The city of San Antonio has issued a similar executive order and Hidalgo County is issuing the same order Friday.

So the question is, should Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo enforce this same executive order?

Mayor Turner and nine other Texas mayors have sent a letter to Gov. Abbott on Tuesday asking him to give them the power to make masks mandatory in their cities.

KHOU 11 has checked in with Judge Hidalgo's office and her staff said they are checking with the county attorney on the legality of a face covering order, similar to that issued in Bexar County.

In the meantime, she encourages residents to wear masks when they are out to help slow the spread of coronavirus.

Great news if you watch TV with an antenna