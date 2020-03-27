HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — “I’m advocating for what’s right.”

That was the start of a series of tweets from Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez who said he is working to safely release non-violent, elderly offenders with serious underlying health conditions before a coronavirus outbreak takes over Harris County Jail.

But the process is not going to be easy, Sheriff Gonzalez hinted.

“I am but one actor in a larger criminal justice system,” the sheriff tweeted. “I do not hold the authority to release. We are dependent on others that do hold the authority.”

Sheriff Gonzalez said as of now, Harris County jail is not in crisis and he does not support a mass release. But he is trying to prevent an outbreak by releasing offenders in greatest need.

“I’m trying to do my part to serve our broader community and healthcare workers by not adding more potential ICU patients from my jail,” said Sheriff Gonzalez. “I’ve tried to be proactive, I’ve tried to educate others about the seriousness of the issue.”

Sheriff Gonzalez said if there is an outbreak inside the jail there is space to quarantine some offenders, but that space is limited with a population of about 8,000.

