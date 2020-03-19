State Rep. Shelia Jackson Lee announced Wednesday free testing for the coronavirus will begin in Houston on Thursday.

According to Jackson Lee (D-Texas), the testing will be held beginning at 10 a.m. at United Memorial Medical Center, located at 510 West Tidwell.

Jackson Lee, the chair of the Congressional Coronavirus Task Force, will hold a news conference there Thursday morning at 11. Jackson Lee will be joined by Dr. Joseph Varon, the chief medical officer for United Memorial Medical Center, and other leaders.

The COVID-19 testing will be done:

Thursday, March 19: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Friday: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Next week, Monday through Friday: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Jackson Lee is urging residents who have symptoms of the coronavirus to take part in the free testing. Symptoms include a fever, cough and shortness of breath.

The free testing was made possible after the Senate passed and President Trump signed a coronavirus relief package that also provides sick leave to workers who contract the virus.

Coronavirus symptoms

The symptoms of coronavirus can be similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include a fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80 percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

Human coronaviruses are usually spread through...

The air by coughing or sneezing

Close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands

Touching an object or surface with the virus on it, then touching your mouth, nose or eyes before washing your hands.

Help stop the spread of coronavirus

Stay home when you are sick.

Eat and sleep separately from your family members

Use different utensils and dishes

Cover your cough or sneeze with your arm, not your hand.

If you use a tissue, throw it in the trash.

Lower your risk

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

If you are 60 or over and have an underlying health condition such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes or respiratory illnesses like asthma or COPD, the World Health Organization advises you to try to avoid crowds or places where you might interact with people who are sick.

