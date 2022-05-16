Houston Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee tests positive for COVID-19

Two days after hosting a baby formula giveaway in the Third Ward, U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee says she's tested positive for COVID.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

In a statement, U.S. Rep. Lee said she is fully vaccinated and has received her boosters.

On Saturday, the Democrat from Houston hosted a baby formula drive at Jack Yates High School in the Third Ward.

They also offered COVID-19 testing and vaccines.

Video and photos from the event show Lee wearing a mask as she handed out the free formula to hundreds of people who waited hours in line.

She encourages all Houstonians, including those who attended the giveaway, to get tested, vaccinated and boosted.

Other members of Congress and the Biden Administration have announced positive tests in recent weeks.