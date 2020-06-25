Several Houston restaurants close dining rooms, shift to takeout as coronavirus cases rise

Prego, Nobie’s, Relish Restaurant and Bar, and Alice Blue have announced plans to return to carryout and delivery service only until further notice.

HOUSTON — Restaurants in Texas are allowed to serve customers at 75% capacity, but the rise in coronavirus numbers is making some take a step back instead.

David Cook with Prego in Rice Village says no one on their staff has tested positive, but as a precaution, the Rice Village restaurant has decided to go back to takeout and delivery only.

“It’s scary. This is kind of the worst possible scenario, because you never want to go back to being closed in the dining room. We’ll take a big hit in the number of people we can do every day,” said Cook.

Several other businesses are doing the same.

Nobie’s in Montrose, Relish Restaurant and Bar, and Alice Blue in the Heights told Facebook followers they’re shifting to to-go service only until further notice.

“Being a neighborhood restaurant, when we think about it like that it helps. We feel like we’re tied into a greater community. If we all work together, we can get through it,” said Cook.

Although the dining rooms are closed, the restaurants are still open for business.

They hope their customers will continue to support them in a way that keeps everyone safe.