Heights bar reports several employees, customers tested positive for coronavirus

HOUSTON — Several employees and customers tested positive for the new coronavirus after going to McIntyre's, a bar in the Heights.
The bar said it was notified on June 7 that a group of regulars, as well as other people in the area, tested positive for the virus.
During the process of notifying staff members and enforcing a new policy that would require a negative virus test before returning to work, the bar learned that several employees tested positive as well.
The bar also answered questions about the way they reported the cases.
"While we did answer direct inquiries from our customers regarding this matter, in hindsight we understand it would’ve been better to make a public statement about our employees' positive tests. Going forward we will do just that," a statement read.
The bar said that the employees who tested positive have not been allowed to come back to work and those employees will need to have a negative test in order to return.
RELATED: COVID-19 and your work place | Here's everything your employer should be doing to keep you healthy
Great news if you watch TV with an antenna
KHOU has just upgraded its technology. If you were unable to receive KHOU with your antenna in the past, try again on channel 11.11. You may have to rescan your channels for it to work – if that’s the case, we’ve got some instructions at KHOU.com/antenna. If you already see KHOU on 11.1, you may now ALSO see it on 11.11 – it’s the exact same programming. We’re really excited to be able to bring our KHOU 11 News, CBS shows and sports, Wheel of Fortune, Ellen and Great Day Houston to more homes around the area. If you’re still having trouble, please contact us here and we’ll try to get you set up.