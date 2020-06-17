Heights bar reports several employees, customers tested positive for coronavirus

The announcement came nine days after a group of regulars tested positive for the virus.

HOUSTON — Several employees and customers tested positive for the new coronavirus after going to McIntyre's, a bar in the Heights.

The bar said it was notified on June 7 that a group of regulars, as well as other people in the area, tested positive for the virus.

During the process of notifying staff members and enforcing a new policy that would require a negative virus test before returning to work, the bar learned that several employees tested positive as well.

The bar also answered questions about the way they reported the cases.

"While we did answer direct inquiries from our customers regarding this matter, in hindsight we understand it would’ve been better to make a public statement about our employees' positive tests. Going forward we will do just that," a statement read.

The bar said that the employees who tested positive have not been allowed to come back to work and those employees will need to have a negative test in order to return.

