SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — High school students across the country are missing out on memorable moments due to coronavirus.

However, one South Fulton principal has gone above and beyond to make sure his seniors know they are loved and remembered.

Although they'll be missing out on senior prom and their graduation ceremony, Westlake High School seniors will see their photos on billboards across South Fulton and Atlanta.

They can thank their principal, Jamar Robinson. He wanted to make sure the students knew they were not forgotten in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

"We knew we had to do something huge to make up for that they are still recognized and still loved so you drive up and down the streets and you see these gigantic billboards highlighting everything. Our students up there as well,” Robinson said.

For the next four weeks, the entire senior class will be able to see themselves on six different billboards in South Fulton and Atlanta.

