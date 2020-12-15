'It's time for the public to start listening to teachers' | Second sick-out in as many months draws attention to COVID concerns

Educators for a Safe Reopening says teachers from 60 campuses in eight Houston-area districts participated in the sick-out.

HOUSTON — Dozens of Houston-area teachers called out sick Tuesday. It was organized to show solidarity.

Meyerland Middle School teacher Rachel Nash participated.

“I think it’s time for the public to start listening to teachers," Nash said. "Instead of people who don’t really know anything about education.”

Houston ISD colleague Rachel Bohenick called out of work, too. They said they have similar experiences in the classroom.

"About 15 years," Nash said

"16 years this year,” Bohenick said.

The teachers, who share a first name, also share concerns about COVID-19-related issues in the classroom.

Those include changing guidelines regarding campus closures to in-person STAAR testing and new policies regarding sick day usage when on-campus cases are detected.

"Right now, case numbers are going up," Bohenick said. "Why would we change policies and not push back on STAAR and say, 'You know what, we don’t need to do that right now.'”

The group Educators for a Safe Reopening held a similar sick-out in October and said teachers from 60 schools in eight Houston-area districts participated this week.

"I think that whenever people come together and consolidate and try to work toward one goal, it is always effective," Nash said. "And it’s always, at least, something.”

Major teachers' unions didn’t officially endorse the sick-out and some teachers may have still conducted classes. But they said calling in sick lets districts know where they stand.

"And I really want to send a message about that,” Bohenick said.