Second mobile clinic for Houston's evicted tenants happens Friday

The legal aid workshops are free and open to both tenants and landlords impacted by the pandemic evictions.

HOUSTON — The Harris County Pct.1 Constable’s Office will have its second mobile eviction assistance clinic Friday for those who are facing evictions as well as affected landlords.

The clinic will take place in Greenspoint at Harvest Time Church from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Friday.

The constable’s office took on the cause following the international response to a news story which showed its deputy constables serving evictions during the pandemic.

The family of Israel Rodriguez and others put faces on Harris County’s pandemic evictions on the CNN story that aired two months ago.

The stories of the tenants who were featured, and the response that followed, are hard to forget.

“God bless everybody who helped me out,” Rodriguez said. “To help me and my kids become a better family; me to become a better dad.”

The constable’s office’s GoFundMe drive for those impacted by pandemic evictions has raised nearly $250,000.

“We’re trying to find a solution to a very sad problem,” Pct. 1 Constable Alan Rosen said.

Rosen has used some of the funds to create the mobile eviction assistance workshops that travel to the Houston-area communities impacted by evictions the most.

“That’s what the people who helped fund this thing did,” Rosen said.” It inspired us. It made us kind of happy that during a time when people are so down and hurting, that other people gave because they saw suffering going on out there.”

Rosen said approximately 125 families were helped at the first mobile clinic.

“We had so many people show up to our last one, we’ve already had 100 people pre-registered for the legal assistance,” Rosen said. “We spend about 20 minutes for each person to address their legal problem.”

The clinics are free and designed to keep tenants in their homes as the pandemic continues.

Rosen said the man whose story helped begin this effort to assist other families like his, is doing very well.