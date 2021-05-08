State orders > local guidance | School districts respond to Harris County's elevated COVID threat level

Districts say the county's decision to raise the COVID threat doesn't impact operations.

HOUSTON — Many expect a bumpy ride when busses roll into the new school year as far as COVID is concerned.

"I’m expecting changes to happen from week to week,” said Humble ISD mom and former teacher Ashley Gomez.

Harris County’s decision to raise its COVID threat level to "red" had Gomez even more concerned.

"The threat level is just what we already felt I think," said Gomez. "We were already feeling this and hearing things, you know, from family members and friends.”

But while health advice from local officials is part of protocol planning for most districts, their hands are pretty much tied by state guidelines.

“The county’s decision on the threat level doesn’t really impact our operations," said Spring Branch ISD in a statement. "We follow Texas Education Agency guidelines and the advice and counsel of our medical advisors on related issues.”

“The county’s decision on the threat level doesn’t really impact our operations.” School districts in Harris Co are responding in much the same way to the increased #COVID19 threat level 🔴. State order > local guidance. Private schools excluded. More: @KHOU at 4,5,6 #khou11 pic.twitter.com/1mxdDhO62y — Jason Miles (@JMilesKHOU) August 5, 2021

Houston ISD Superintendent Millard House told us this week that he has no intention of bucking state orders that ban face covering mandates.

"But we do know that masks are important," said House. "As a parent, I am sending my children to school masked up, ready to learn.”

Like other districts, HISD strongly encourages mask usage among students and staff.

There is less specific information about what happens if COVID cases crop up on campuses.

"It may be, because we’ve had spread in a particular classroom, but there hasn’t been exposure outside of that classroom, that we shut that classroom down and maybe that we shut a grade level down,” said House.

Gomez said she believes COVID cases are inevitable with 100% in-person learning and hoped districts follow the best advice when it comes to keeping everyone safe.

"Because we want to know, even though these items are coming from the top down, we want to know that you resonate with us," said Gomez. We want to know that you have our backs.”

Private schools are able to follow county guidance.

Some of them already decided to mandate masks based on CDC recommendations.

Read more from public school districts that responded to our requests for comment on the threat level increase:

-Alief ISD:

The health and safety of our students and staff is our first priority. In light of the rising COVID-19 cases in the Houston area and across the country, Alief ISD will continue to encourage staff and parents of students 12 years and older to get the free vaccine. Unfortunately since Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order (GA-36) renders school districts powerless in mandating universal mask wearing while in schools, we can only encourage everyone to do their part in mitigating the spread of COVID-19 by wearing masks. The district’s additional cleaning and safety protocols & procedures will continue. All learning will be in-person due to the state legislature’s failure to pass a virtual learning bill. The district will continue to host vaccination clinics to increase access to the vaccine for those who are eligible.

-Katy ISD:

The Katy ISD Safe Return to School Plan for the 2021-22 school year aligns with Governor Greg Abbott’s Executive Order GA-38, which took effect July 29, 2021, as well as any guidance provided by the Texas Education Agency (TEA). The District is prioritizing the health and safety of our students and staff by allowing facial coverings to be optional, continuing frequent cleanings and providing sanitizing products for students and staff on all Katy ISD campuses, as well as encouraging social distancing practices wherever appropriate. The District will continue reviewing any further updates or guidance that may be provided by the TEA and local health officials.