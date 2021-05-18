Houston-area school districts respond to Gov. Abbott's order on not mandating masks

The executive order states school districts have until June 4 to get rid of their mask requirements for students, teachers and visitors.

HOUSTON — Gov. Greg Abbott says no schools or government entities can require people to wear masks.

He issued the executive order Tuesday afternoon and it goes into effect Friday.

And if a government entity tries to enforce a mask mandate, they could be hit with $1,000 fine. This is causing educators some concern.

While 30 percent of Texans are fully vaccinated, a majority of children are not. The first vaccine approved for children 12 and older was approved last week.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention only recommends fully vaccinated people ditch their masks.

The governor says he issued the order because he believes individual Texans should make their "own decision" about what to do with their "own health.”

Several Houston-are school districts began issuing statements Tuesday afternoon in response to the governor’s order.

Houston ISD

“The Houston Independent School District is aware of Governor Greg Abbott’s executive order issued today prohibiting public schools from requiring students, staff and visitors to wear masks after June 4, 2021. Houston ISD intends to comply with Governor Abbott’s order and awaits further guidance from the Texas Education Agency.”

Spring Branch ISD

“No action regarding mask requirements at Spring Branch ISD will be taken before May 24. Current mask requirements will remain in effect until the board takes action on Monday, May 24.”

Fort Bend ISD

"In keeping with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order today that prohibits governmental entities, including school districts, from mandating or requiring individuals to wear masks, Fort Bend ISD has adjusted its health and safety protocols.

"Effective June 5, 2021 students, staff, parents and visitors will no longer be required to wear masks in schools and in District buildings. However, any individual may wear a mask if they choose to do so. Personal choices about mask wearing is to be respected at all times by all staff, students, parents and visitors.