Schlitterbahn to reopen in phases starting June 13

Safety measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus will be in place once the park reopens.

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — Schlitterbahn will begin its phased reopening starting June 13.

The original Schlitterbahn Waterpark in New Braunfels and the Galveston location will open to passholders on June 13. Reservations will open on June 11. The park has not yet said when it will open to daily ticketholders.

Schlitterbahn Waterparks We sure have missed you! Now it's time to have fun-safely. We're ann... ouncing our phased reopening plans, starting with season passholders on June 13th. For more information, visit: schlitterbahn.com/info

Some of the safety measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus will include a reservations system, guests will be required to wear masks when they arrive and in designated areas and temperatures checks will be done on all guests and staff members. Click here for more information on safety measures.

The park had previously announced it would extend season passes through the 2021 season.