Scammers targeting seniors over coronavirus stimulus money

HOUSTON — 171 million people are set to receive their stimulus money over the next couple of months, and that has scammers on the prowl.

By now you know most people eligible for a stimulus check don’t have to do anything to receive their money.

However, that isn’t stopping scammers from trying to take it all.

Jennifer Salazar with the Better Business Bureau of Greater Houston and director of Texas Senior Medicare Patrol said, “We’ve received some complaints about fake stimulus checks. Thank goodness not in our area just yet. Scammers posing as the IRS trying to get more information from folks to get their stimulus check.”

She said these con artists often target seniors.

“They’re very giving,” Salazar said. “They grew up in a society where they could trust people calling on the phone, and unfortunately with scammers, they take advantage of that.”

Scams are getting harder to detect. Salazar said the government will never reach out to you via social media or text, so it’s best to ignore anyone claiming to be with an official agency or department.

“If you ever get a phone call from the IRS or the U.S. Treasury, just hang it up. Even if the caller ID says IRS, hang it up, because it is a scammer. I can guarantee it. It’s a scammer,” she said.

If they do get you on the phone, Salazar said thieves may use fear tactics to get what they want.

“They lie. They do anything they can. They threaten to arrest you," she said.

Remember, you don’t have to pay any money to get your stimulus check. If you meet the requirements you should automatically get one.