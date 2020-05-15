San Luis Pass, 5 other Galveston beach access points will be closed this weekend

GALVESTON, Texas — This weekend, six access Galveston beach access points will be closed to vehicular traffic, including San Luis Pass.
The beaches will remain open to pedestrians. They will be closed to vehicles from Friday, May 15 through Sunday, May 17.
These access points will be closed:
- AP#7 – Sunny Beach
- AP#10 - Hershey Beach
- AP#16 - 13 Mile Road
- AP#18 - 16 Mile Road
- AP#36 - Salt Cedar
- AP#41 - San Luis Pass
Street parking will be available near the access points. Authorities will continue to enforce social-distancing mandates on Galveston beaches.
RELATED: 'Almost impossible': Social distancing on Bolivar Peninsula for Go Topless Jeep Weekend poses problems for law enforcement
Great news if you watch TV with an antenna
KHOU has just upgraded its technology. If you were unable to receive KHOU with your antenna in the past, try again on channel 11.11. You may have to rescan your channels for it to work – if that’s the case, we’ve got some instructions at KHOU.com/antenna. If you already see KHOU on 11.1, you may now ALSO see it on 11.11 – it’s the exact same programming. We’re really excited to be able to bring our KHOU 11 News, CBS shows and sports, Wheel of Fortune, Ellen and Great Day Houston to more homes around the area. If you’re still having trouble, please contact us here and we’ll try to get you set up.