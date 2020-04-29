Safety comes first as medical professionals prepare to resume elective surgeries

Under Gov. Greg Abbott’s most recent order, Texas dentists and eye surgeons can resume operations on Friday.

HOUSTON — As Texas begins to slowly reopen, things like teeth cleanings and elective eye surgeries are returning to Houston.

Under Gov. Greg Abbott’s most recent order, dentists can resume normal operations on Friday.

"We have to get back to work, I know the staff, a lot of them are furloughed but, they're anxious to get back in the office, get back to normal,” said Dr. Rodrigo Cabrera of Smile Artist Dentistry.

“I know our patients, we've been getting calls every day," he said.

He plans to reopen on Monday to give his staff more time to prepare.

But things will not be the same at his clinic.

Patients will be screened before being seen, including a temperature check.

Only one patient will be allowed in the office at a time. And face shields, masks and other personal protective equipment are a must.

Cabrera pointed out that dentists have had to protect themselves from viruses for decades.

"Dentists have been dealing with the HIV crisis since the 80s, we dealt with SARS, H1N1," he said.

Meanwhile, at the Texas Medical Center, the green light has come for elective surgeries, and that includes eye surgeries that had been put on hold.

Procedures like cataract surgery and corneal transplants can now be performed.

"They are required to have COVID testing done three days prior to the surgery,” said Dr. Sumitra Khandelwal of Baylor College of Medicine.

“After they get the testing done, they have to quarantine in the house,” Khandelwal said.

She said patients can wait in their car until their procedure. They cannot bring any guests. The hospital wants to keep its waiting room empty. Doctors and nurses will have extra PPE. And things will also be done differently in the operating room, too.

“Based on the type of anesthesia that they're requiring, we have a much larger turnover in allowing the air to recirculate in between patients," she said.

Great news if you watch TV with an antenna