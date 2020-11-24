Rush for COVID-19 testing ahead of Thanksgiving holiday

Health officials said they're seeing an uptick in testing demand ahead of the holiday, but it might not give you the protection you actually need.

HOUSTON — There’s a rush on COVID-19 testing ahead of Thanksgiving. Harris County Public Health has seen testing increased by 50%.

“Actually, we have seen an increase in our testing demand," Dr. Sherri Onyiego said.

She attributes it not just to the holiday, but to the countywide text message Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo sent out last week.

“So far, we are still seeing a good turnaround time with our lab results," she said.

For Harris County, the turnaround for a PCR test is on average 24 to 48 hours, but testing negative doesn’t mean you don’t have the virus.

For example, if day one is your exposure, even on day five you could still test negative. If on day eight you gather with family and friends, you could be the most contagious. You may not show symptoms until 14 days after initial exposure.

“It is not safe for people to gather in large groups or to sit down at the table with their immediate households," Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said.

He says the positivity rate in the City of Houston is now 8.8%. While hospitalizations are not where they were this summer, they are steadily rising.

“This is really not the time to get complacent and let up off the gas, we still have to do our part to do the right thing," Onyiego said.