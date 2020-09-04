SAN DIEGO — People are taking many precautions amid the coronavirus/COVID-19 outbreak including wearing face masks and rubber gloves. But a disturbing trend has emerged in parking lots of San Diego retail locations - once people are done using the rubber gloves, they're taking them off and just throwing them on the ground.

News 8 visited a big box retailer where employees reported seeing "quite a bit" of discarded gloves. The lot attendant said they have been dealing with the rubber gloves being tossed daily and knows the danger.

"They're obviously dirty... they could possibly be infected," he said.

Dr. Jyotu Sandu spoke with News 8 about the gloves and if they could be a carrier. They're basically vectors. There's a medical term called "fomites" that are inanimate objects that harbor disease - so things like doorknobs and gloves are classic fomites, according Sandu.

The lot attendant said they are doing all they can to keep things safe at his store.

"We're doing all we can to make sure carts are clean, that the handles are clean and everything in the warehouse is wiped down in between each customer," he said.

For shoppers, it should come down to the basics we were taught at 5 years old. We were told to always "wash our hands" and if we have trash? "throw it away." But people are not doing the basics and by not disposing of the gloves properly they are putting others at risk.

"So they're just basically throwing down things on the ground that are harboring disease that the next person that picks that up has a chance of being infected," said Dr. Sandu.

The lot attendant had an idea as to why people are making bad choices.

"Maybe it's panic. It could be people are muddled and confused what the basic things are to do," he said. "As soon as they get to their car they don't want to have anything to do with the gloves so instead of throwing them in the trash they're just throwing them on the ground."

