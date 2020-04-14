HOUSTON — Two River Oaks District restaurants are stepping up in a big way to help those on the frontline of the coronavirus pandemic.

On Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, Ouzo Bay and Loch Bar will distribute care packages to hospitality workers and first responders. These care packages include fresh fruit, vegetables and other products from Urban Harvest -- a nonprofit organization that provides farmers market and community garden programming to the city of Houston.

The packages also include recipes from the culinary teams at Ouzo Bay and Loch Bar and there will be enough ingredients in the package to feed four people.

First responders and restaurant industry professionals can pick up the packages at 4444 Westheimer Road. The packs are available on a first-come, first-serve basis with proof of employment/badge or a company ID.

Ouzo Bay and Loch Bar are not the only two local restaurants helping our first responders.

Landry's is giving away one free meal a day to firefighters, paramedics, EMT and police officers from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Willie G's restaurant at 1605 Post Oak Boulevard. This offer is available until businesses return to normal.