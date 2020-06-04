RICHMOND, Texas — Some things are best left to tradition. When Summer Smith and her family were thinking about ways they could lift the spirits of neighbors in their Lakemont community, Smith went straight for what she knows works.

"This was just something that we could do from our home. It was already in our garage," said Smith of her Christmas decorations. "So we didn’t need to travel outside the house to buy anything. We probably have at least 4,000 lights, which I know sounds kind of crazy."

Smith got approval from her homeowner's association. The light show, which is synchronized to holiday music, will stay up as long as folks are asked to stay home in an effort to slow the spread of the corornavirus.

Smith is using social media platforms like Nextdoor to share an open invitation with neighbors. Drive by her Fort Bend County home along Shore Meadows Lane, and when you do, give Smith a honk.

"Some people message me, send me messages and say that they rode by on bicycles with their family. And that they love the lights and that they’re coming by every single night, which is so amazing. Those messages, I think, are what uplift us every day," she said.

Smith Family

Why wait for December when we could all use the spirit of the holidays right now?

"I just hope that people right now are thinking of positive ways to do that for others," Smith said.

A beacon of hope, connecting us with the peace, joy and love needed to get us through this season.

Summer Smith connected with KHOU Reporter Melissa Correa through Nextdoor. If you'd like to share a positive story about neighbors helping neighbors, visit Melissa's Nextdoor page.

