HOUSTON — A Rice University staffer has tested positive for coronavirus, the university confirmed Thursday evening.

This is one of two coronaviruses confirmed in Harris County. One case is also confirmed in Fort Bend County.

All three people, 2 men and a woman, traveled to Egypt in February.

The Rice employee returned to Houston on Feb. 20 and only made two trips to the campus on Feb. 24 and Feb. 25., according to the university.

“The affected employee's presence on campus was limited to one building, which has been extensively and continuously sanitized along with the rest of the campus,” Rice said in a statement. “Based on our investigation, the staff member had no direct contact with our undergraduate population and has not been in any residential colleges or classrooms since returning to Houston Feb. 20.”

The employee had been self-quarantined since Feb. 29 when the university learned about the case. The staffer is now in a local hospital but their condition isn't known.

None of the other 16 Rice doctoral students and staffers who’ve been self-quarantined since last month has shown symptoms.

At this time, Rice is not planning to suspend campus operations or classes.

“University staff are maintaining an intensified cleaning program, and the university recommends that individuals practice proper handwashing and general hygiene, cover coughs and stay home if sick,” Rice said in a statement.

