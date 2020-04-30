x
coronavirus

Retailers/misc. opening in the Houston area and how they're protecting employees and customers

As Texas begins to reopen, retailers are taking precautions.

HOUSTON — With Governor Abbott's executive order, businesses are opening back up, with safety in mind. Below is a list of retailers that have told us what they're doing to open back up safely.  

Let us know what your business is doing by filling out the form at the bottom of this page.  

Corral Western Wear

2605 1st Street, Rosenbert, TX 77471 

281-341-0900

  • Social distancing in store
  • Advanced sanitizing procedures
  • Customers can wait in vehicle
  • Online/phone ordering

Blooms From the Heart Flower Shop

9740 Barker Cypress Road, Suite 106

Cyrpress, TX 77433

281-861-4784

  • Employees will wear face coverings
  • Employees monitored for illnesses
  • Social distancing in place inside business
  • Customers can wait in their vehicles
  • They will inform customers about COVID exposure/cases
  • Online ordering available

Phoenix Organizing And Design Services

7710 Cherry Park Drive

(832) 819-8351

  • Employees wear face coverings
  • Employees monitored for illness

Virtual Consultation Available.  Work requires MINIMAL CONTACT.

Is your retail store open for business?  Let us know what you're doing to keep everyone safe and we'll include it on this page.


 