Retailers/misc. opening in the Houston area and how they're protecting employees and customers

As Texas begins to reopen, retailers are taking precautions.

HOUSTON — With Governor Abbott's executive order, businesses are opening back up, with safety in mind. Below is a list of retailers that have told us what they're doing to open back up safely.

Let us know what your business is doing by filling out the form at the bottom of this page.

Corral Western Wear

2605 1st Street, Rosenbert, TX 77471

281-341-0900

Social distancing in store

Advanced sanitizing procedures

Customers can wait in vehicle

Online/phone ordering

Blooms From the Heart Flower Shop

9740 Barker Cypress Road, Suite 106

Cyrpress, TX 77433

281-861-4784

Employees will wear face coverings

Employees monitored for illnesses

Social distancing in place inside business

Customers can wait in their vehicles

They will inform customers about COVID exposure/cases

Online ordering available

Phoenix Organizing And Design Services

7710 Cherry Park Drive

(832) 819-8351

Employees wear face coverings

Employees monitored for illness

Virtual Consultation Available. Work requires MINIMAL CONTACT.

Is your retail store open for business? Let us know what you're doing to keep everyone safe and we'll include it on this page.