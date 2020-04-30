Retailers opening in the Houston area and how they're protecting employees and customers

HOUSTON — With Governor Abbott's executive order, businesses are opening back up, with safety in mind. Below is a list of retailers that have told us what they're doing to open back up safely.
Blooms From the Heart Flower Shop
9740 Barker Cypress Road, Suite 106
Cyrpress, TX 77433
281-861-4784
- Employees will wear face coverings
- Employees monitored for illnesses
- Social distancing in place inside business
- Customers can wait in their vehicles
- They will inform customers about COVID exposure/cases
- Online ordering available
