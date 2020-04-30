Retailers/misc. opening in the Houston area and how they're protecting employees and customers

As Texas begins to reopen, retailers are taking precautions.

HOUSTON — With Governor Abbott's executive order, businesses are opening back up, with safety in mind. Below is a list of retailers that have told us what they're doing to open back up safely.

Macy's

Available In-Store Shopping, Curbside Delivery and In-Store Pick-up:

Macy's San Jacinto

Macy's Post Oak

Macy's Memorial City

Macy's Houston Galleria

Macy's First Colony

Macy's Willowbrook

Macy's Woodlands

Macy's Baybrook

Macy's Deerbrook

Macy's Almeda

Macy's Pearland

Available In-Store Shopping:

Macy ’s San Jacinto Furniture Clearance

Macy’s says they've implemented enhanced safety and wellness procedures that include:

Frequent and enhanced cleaning in heavily trafficked areas and on hard surfaces

Implementing social distancing guidelines to maintain 6 feet between all customers and colleagues

Installing sanitation stations in frequently visited locations throughout the store, as well as plexiglass at select registers.

Employees asked to wear face coverings

Doing daily employee wellness checks

Macy's is also still doing curb-side pickup

Allied Produce

2540 Airline Dr., Houston 77009

713-864-2683

Employees required to wear face coverings

Customers asked to wear face coverings

Advanced sanitizing procedures

Amazing Cake Supplies

5611 Bellaire Blvd. Suite 106, Houston 77081

713-665-8899

Employees will wear face coverings

Customers asked to wear face coverings

Employees monitored for illnesses

Social distancing in place inside business

Advanced sanitizing procedures

Customers can wait in their vehicles

They will inform customers about COVID exposure/cases

Only five customers in store at a time

No returns available

Offering curbside service

Antique Gallery of Houston

21127 Spring Towne Dr Spring, TX 77388

281-350-4557

Employees wear face covering

Customers to wear face coverings

Social distancing put in place

Advanced sanitizing procedures

Online/phone ordering

Blooms From the Heart Flower Shop

9740 Barker Cypress Road, Suite 106

Cyrpress, TX 77433

281-861-4784

Employees will wear face coverings

Employees monitored for illnesses

Social distancing in place inside business

Customers can wait in their vehicles

They will inform customers about COVID exposure/cases

Online ordering available

Corral Western Wear

2605 1st Street, Rosenbert, TX 77471

281-341-0900

Social distancing in store

Advanced sanitizing procedures

Customers can wait in vehicle

Online/phone ordering

DataVox

6650 W. Sam Houston Pkwy S., Houston 77072

713-881-5300

Employees required to wear face coverings

Customers asked to wear face coverings

Advanced sanitizing procedures

Social distancing in store

DermaTouch RN

13725 Falba Rd Houston 77070

281-895-9090

Installed plexiglass barriers at check-out/check-in stations

Employees screened daily with CDC questionnaire and temperature taken

Clients provided masks if they are unmasked

Clients can wait in their cars for appointments or in our waiting areas spaced to comply with Social Distancing measures

Hand Sanitizer provided all patients

Common areas cleaned hourly

Direct Vinyl Supply

11911 Jones Rd #5 Houston 77070

832-869-4767

Employees wear face covering

Customers to wear face coverings

Employees monitored for illness

Advanced sanitizing procedures

Online/phone ordering

Discover Dental

1111 Studewood St. Suite C, Houston 77008

713-997-9390

Social distancing in business

AdvancedSanitizingProcedures

Employees required to wear face covering

Employees screened for illnesses

Dream Dinners Missouri City

5418 Highway 6, Ste. 216

Missouri City, TX 77459

281-499-1800

Employees wear face coverings

Employees screened for illnesses

Advanced sanitation processes in place

Customers can wait in vehicles

Online/phone ordering

Dream Dinners is a meal prep store, fully stocked and has remained open. Guests take home COMPLETE meal kits that can be frozen and easily cooked when needed. Find information at www.dreamdinners.com/missouricity or by calling or texting 281-499-1800.

JD Metals

11502 Tanner Rd, Houston 77041

832-467-3199

Employees wear face coverings

Social distancing in store

Advanced sanitizing procedures

Will inform public about possible COVID exposure/cases

Customers asked to wait in vehicles while we unload them.

Ask customers to stay 6 feet away from employees when possible.

Cashiers office separates the cashier from the customer with glass.

Only one person at a time allowed in the cashier's office while being paid.

Hand sanitizer available for customers

Lovejoy's Antiques and Collectible

2100 Yale Street, Houston 77008

713-802-1132

Only 10 customers at a time

Must social distance

Sanitizer at the door

Loving Care Pet Sitting

713-213-6627

Uses their own leashes and maintains social distancing protocols.

Wears facial covering when working in homes and when walking dogs

Wears nitrile gloves when inside homes

Adheres to CDC hand washing guidelines.

Carries Clorox Wipes and Lysol Spray in vehicle

Wipe down the inside every morning and evening.

Meador Staffing Services

722A Fairmont Pkwy, Pasadena, TX 77504

713-941-0616

Employees wear face coverings

Social distancing in store

Employees screened for illnesses

Advanced sanitation processes in place

Customers can wait in vehicles

Online/phone ordering

Will inform customers about possible COVID cases/exposure

Phoenix Organizing And Design Services

7710 Cherry Park Drive

(832) 819-8351

Employees wear face coverings

Employees monitored for illness

Virtual Consultation Available. Work requires MINIMAL CONTACT.

Spring Branch Medical Supply

713-465-2200

Employees wear face coverings

Social distancing put in place

Online/Phone ordering

Stoneside Blinds and Shades

5847 San Felipe, STE 1700, Houston 77057

Employees required to wear face coverings

Employees monitored for illnesses

Advanced sanitizing procedures

Styles Jewelers

6536 Woodway Dr, Houston 77057

All areas of the property will be thoroughly cleaned and sanitized following each clients visit.

In addition, business will continue to regularly clean and sanitized high touchpoint areas, including door handles, chairs, counter tops, restrooms, handrails, etc.

Maintain 25 percent occupancy

Social distancing measures are in place

Suit Supply

2601 Westheimer Rd. Houston 77098

713-999 9050

Employees wear face covering

Customers to wear face coverings

Social distancing put in place

Advanced sanitizing procedures

Customers can wait in vehicle

Online/phone ordering

The Hope Chest Resale Market - Benefiting Cy-Hope

12015 Barker Cypress

281-758-1003

Employees will wear face coverings

Customers asked to wear face coverings

Employees monitored for illnesses

Social distancing in place inside business

Advanced sanitizing procedures

Customers can wait in their vehicles

They will inform customers about COVID exposure/cases



Third Coast Plastics

11020 Katy Freeway Suite 209

832-649-7622

Employees monitored for illnesses

Social distancing put in place

Advanced sanitizing procedures

Online.phone ordering

They can bring load your order in your car.

Helping other business by making sneeze guards, desk shields and cashier shields.

Who Made the Cake!

1811 S. Shepherd Dr. 77019

713-528-4719

Employees will wear face coverings

Customers asked to wear face coverings

Employees monitored for illnesses

Social distancing in place inside business

Advanced sanitizing procedures

Customers can wait in their vehicles

Online/phone ordering

Limited consultations (no more back to back appts) so complete sanitizing can be done in between and no other customers allowed in the shop.

No walk in customers. Limited # of clients in consultations with sneeze guards in place.

Is your retail store open for business? Let us know what you're doing to keep everyone safe and we'll include it on this page.