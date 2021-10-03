'We're not requiring them' | Restaurants split over mask rules now that state mandates have ended

A recent survey shows that more than 70 percent of restaurants will keep some protocols in place.

HOUSTON — Good Vibes Burgers & Brews in Pearland is good with you leaving your mask in the car.

"We’re not requiring them,” said chef and owner Eric Nelson.

Nelson said most customers from whom he’s heard support the move.

He’s scrapping mask requirements and upping capacity to 100 percent.

Both are now allowed if business so choose.

"A good percentage of the time you’re in our building, you’re not wearing your mask anyway," Nelson said. "So it’s kind of a weird situation for this type of establishment.”

He appears to be in the minority.

A survey by the Texas Restaurant Association found that more than 70 percent of members plan to keep employees masked and request that customers follow protocols.

"We're not doing anything differently," said Pico's chef and owner Arnaldo Richards.

No mask, no problem. Good Vibes Burgers & Brews is good with it. Owner hopes ending mask and occupancy rules helps business. But many (if not most) restaurants are keeping #COVID19 protocols in place. More: @KHOU at 4:00 & 5:00 #khou11 pic.twitter.com/4XyjasFgJ6 — Jason Miles (@JMilesKHOU) March 10, 2021

Richards opened Pico’s in 1984.

He’s never seen a year like the last one and has felt a hit.

But he’s keeping face coverings, social distancing and limited capacity in place even though he told us the restaurant received threats.

“I mean, we’re not out of the woods yet," Richards said. "We need to continue to mitigate this pandemic and we need to basically get to the percentages that are necessary to make a decision, the right decision, the scientific decision to be able to get the restaurant at 100 percent.”

Nelson said his restaurant is prepared to operate as it would have before the pandemic.

But he plans to accommodate any customers who come inside with or without a mask.

"We’re not requiring them," Nelson said. "If you want to wear a mask then you can wear your mask. If you don’t, you don’t have to.”

Some bars without kitchens reopened Wednesday for the first time in nearly a year.