How to report bars, restaurants and businesses not complying with COVID-19 orders

If you notice a business that is violating orders, our local and state officials want to hear from you.

HOUSTON — On Friday, June 26, Gov. Greg Abbott signed an executive order that limited bars to pickup and delivery only and reduced restaurant to 50 percent capacity. Additionally, severe cities and counties have enacted orders that mandate masks be worn in businesses.

We've heard from a lot of people, alleging violations of some of these orders. Here's what you can do to report them.

Report violators in Texas and the Houston area

For businesses in Harris County, call (832) 839-6941

For businesses in the City of Houston, call 311

For businesses in Fort Bend County, call OSHA at (281) 286-0583

For businesses in the City of Galveston, call the non-emergency police line at (409) 765-3702

By the governor's order, businesses that have more than 50 percent of their revenue from alcohol sales must be open only for delivery and pickup. If you notice a violator, you can report them to the TABC by emailing complaints@tabc.texas.gov, calling 1-888-THE-TABC or by using the free TABC mobile application.