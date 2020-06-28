How to report bars, restaurants and businesses not complying with COVID-19 orders

HOUSTON — On Friday, June 26, Gov. Greg Abbott signed an executive order that limited bars to pickup and delivery only and reduced restaurant to 50 percent capacity. Additionally, severe cities and counties have enacted orders that mandate masks be worn in businesses.
We've heard from a lot of people, alleging violations of some of these orders. Here's what you can do to report them.
Report violators in Texas and the Houston area
- For businesses in Harris County, call (832) 839-6941
- For businesses in the City of Houston, call 311
- For businesses in Fort Bend County, call OSHA at (281) 286-0583
- For businesses in the City of Galveston, call the non-emergency police line at (409) 765-3702
- By the governor's order, businesses that have more than 50 percent of their revenue from alcohol sales must be open only for delivery and pickup. If you notice a violator, you can report them to the TABC by emailing complaints@tabc.texas.gov, calling 1-888-THE-TABC or by using the free TABC mobile application.