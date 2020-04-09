Mayor Turner gives update on rental assistance program | Stream live at 3:30 p.m.

The deadline to apply for the program was Sept. 2.

HOUSTON — Mayor Sylvester Turner will provide an update on the Rental Assistance Program for Houstonians struggling during the COVID-19 crisis.

The press conference is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. and will be live streamed in the player above and on KHOU 11’s Facebook page, YouTube channel and Twitter/Periscope.

Over the weekend, the deadline to apply for the program was extended to Sept. 2 which has now passed. The city said they have seen an overwhelming response from residents to the program.

The program was launched in mid-August.

Baker Ripley, a nonprofit organization, is running the program for the city.