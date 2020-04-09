Mayor Turner gives update on rental assistance program | Stream live at 3:30 p.m.

HOUSTON — Mayor Sylvester Turner will provide an update on the Rental Assistance Program for Houstonians struggling during the COVID-19 crisis.
Over the weekend, the deadline to apply for the program was extended to Sept. 2 which has now passed. The city said they have seen an overwhelming response from residents to the program.
The program was launched in mid-August.
Baker Ripley, a nonprofit organization, is running the program for the city.
The program is expected to help more than 30,000 tenants in the area and, as of, Monday, more than 10,000 rental locations are registered.