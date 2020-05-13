Rental assistance for City of Houston residents is online now but will close once available funds run out.

HOUSTON — If you're behind on rent and live in the City of Houston, help is now available through a $15 million fund that was approved last week.

Editor's note: As of 11 a.m. May 13 the application process is back online but running slow due to high demand. Applications were temporarily halted earlier this morning due to technical issues. Keep checking the website for more info and to apply before the funds run out.

The online application process began at 10 a.m. Wednesday but will cease once the available funds run out, the city's website warns.

As of 10:50 a.m. nearly $1 million in assistance request had already been received, according to HOUSTON HCDD.

The program will help thousands of households that have fallen behind on April or May rent, Mayor Sylvester Turner said last week when the funds were approved. Money for the program comes from the 2020 CARES Act passed by Congress earlier this year.

Landlords applied first starting last week, but now families and individuals can also apply on a first-come, first-serve basis.

You can apply online here: https://www.houstonrentassistance.org/

Landlords had to agree to certain guidelines, such as agreeing to waive late rent, allow tenants to enter into a payment plan for rent and rescind any eviction notices issued the past two months.

Renters who meet the following criteria can apply for assistance:

Live inside the city of Houston

Be late on residential rental payments for either or both the months of April and May

Be current on their rent for all months prior to April 2020

Affirm that their inability to pay is due to financial hardship resulting from the economic impact of COVID-19

Have income less than 80% of the Area Median Income (approximately $40,000 for one person or $60,000 for a family of four) or qualify for one of the programs listed in the application (e.g. Medicaid, WIC, SNAP, Head Start, or VA Pension)

The Texas Supreme Court has put a temporary hold on all evictions until May 18.