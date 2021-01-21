Biden signs executive order extending eviction moratorium until March

The order asks CDC to extend the eviction moratorium which was set to expire next week.

HOUSTON — President Joe Biden’s executive order has given families across the country some peace of mind.

He has extended the eviction moratorium for those tenants who can’t pay rent, something local attorneys say is much needed.

"This has given many renters a sigh of relief, who are afraid that they were going to be out on the street come January 31," John-Ross Trevion, with Lone Star Legal Aid, said.

This moratorium has been extended until at least March 31, buying renters some additional time.

"The current eviction moratorium applies to all eligible renters in any properties, whether they are subsidized federally backed or privately and not federally backed,” Diane Yentel, with the National Low Income Housing Coalition, said. “This is a much broader moratorium that cover more renters.”

But many families here are still getting evicted. Attorneys at the Lone star legal aid want renters to know there is help for them.

Do you live in Texas and can't afford your rent? We are here to help. Help You are not alone. Millions of people across Texas are threatened with eviction because they can't afford to pay the rent. Eviction is not a criminal matter. If your landlord tries to evict you by filing a lawsuit in court, it does not mean that you have committed a crime.

"There is a lot of misinformation about how that CDC applies and if they are covered. The best is to seek an attorney who is on at their side who represents their best interest," Ross said.