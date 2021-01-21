Biden signs executive order extending eviction moratorium until March

HOUSTON — President Joe Biden’s executive order has given families across the country some peace of mind.
He has extended the eviction moratorium for those tenants who can’t pay rent, something local attorneys say is much needed.
"This has given many renters a sigh of relief, who are afraid that they were going to be out on the street come January 31," John-Ross Trevion, with Lone Star Legal Aid, said.
This moratorium has been extended until at least March 31, buying renters some additional time.
"The current eviction moratorium applies to all eligible renters in any properties, whether they are subsidized federally backed or privately and not federally backed,” Diane Yentel, with the National Low Income Housing Coalition, said. “This is a much broader moratorium that cover more renters.”
But many families here are still getting evicted. Attorneys at the Lone star legal aid want renters to know there is help for them.
"There is a lot of misinformation about how that CDC applies and if they are covered. The best is to seek an attorney who is on at their side who represents their best interest," Ross said.
In the meantime, families are now just waiting for the $25 billion rental assistance COVID relief package that was passed last year. It will be up to each state and county to decide how they will distribute the money to families in need.