Florida rapper YNW Melly is filing a motion for restricted release from jail after testing positive for COVID-19.

"He’ll be filing a motion for restricted release in hopes of better care due to any jails not being prepared to treat this new virus. He hopes for your support and to recover soon," his Twitter page read.

The "Mixed Personalities" rapper is currently in Broward County Jail charged with double murder.

He pleaded not guilty in March 2019, a few months after the fatal shootings of his two "best friends" Christopher "Juvy" Thomas Jr. and Anthony "Sak" Williams, according to Billboard.

YNW Melly is not the only celebrity who has expressed concern about his incarceration amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The New York Times reported rapper Tekashi69 was released from federal prison Thursday - four months short of his two-year term - due to coronavirus outbreak concerns at jails and prisons.

The 23-year-old will finish the remainder of his sentence in home confinement, according to his lawyer, Lance Lazzaro.

Singer R. Kelly is also asking to be released from jail, citing coronavirus risk.

He is currently in a federal jail in Chicago as he awaits trial on child pornography and other charges.

