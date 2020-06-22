Public safety impacted after dozens of firefighters, police quarantined due to COVID-19, chief says

According to Houston Fire Chief Sam Pena, 146 HPD officers have tested positive for the virus and more than 80 firefighters are currently in quarantine.

HOUSTON — The exponential growth in COVID-19 cases in Houston is now starting to impact public safety.

The Houston Health Department reported just under 1,800 new cases over the last two days. Mayor Sylvester Turner said the city is moving very fast in the wrong direction.

According to Houston Fire Chief Sam Pena, 146 officers with the Houston Police Department have tested positive for the virus. More than 100 are in quarantine and are unable to work right now.

"It is getting critical," said Chief Pena. "For the fire department, the numbers are even more pronounced."

Chief Pena said the Houston Fire Department has seen a 140 percent increase in firefighters needing to quarantine in the last 10 days.

On June 12, 36 firefighters were quarantined with COVID-19. As of Monday, that number stands at 88 with two admitted in the hospital, Chief Pena announced Monday afternoon during a press conference with Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner.

Even more troubling, Chief Pena said his department is seeing an increase in 911 calls coming from COVID-19 patients and if his firefighters are exposed, they have to quarantine for two weeks and monitor their symptoms. This, he says, impacts public safety.

"When you take 100 firefighters and police off the streets due to quarantine it affects the city," Chief Pena said.

Chief Pena and city leaders are pleading with the public to mask up, social distance and practice good hygiene.

"This is very real," said Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner. "This is a healthcare crisis."

The Houston Health Department said the spike in cases isn't due to one particular event. Officials said it's reopening bars and large groups gathering without masks.