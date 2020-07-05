Project Sparkle aims to brighten the day of nurses, healthcare workers

Tysh Mefferd is doing what she can to thanks healthcare workers.

HOUSTON — From shoutouts to the gift of sparkle, Houstonians are finding creative ways to thank nurses. Even apart, we're still celebrating nurses and our healthcare workers, together.

Social media is helping. Debbie from Katy connected with KHOU Reporter Melissa Correa on Nextdoor to share details about Project Sparkle. It's a kindness campaign launched by jewelry company Park Lane.

Jewelry stylist Tysh Mefferd is helping to make it all happen.

"You know a fun pair of beautifully sparkly earrings that they can wear when they’re working. When they’re not working," Mefferd said. "And we were kind of, like, we want to do something. We’re being asked to stay at home, but surely we can do something and make an impact."

About nine weeks ago, Park Lane stylists began donating jewelry boxes to frontline workers. A set of earrings are paired with handwritten cards of appreciation. The grassroots project quickly, "turned into a movement of thousands of customers wanting to be a part of it and also donate to the cause."

Project Sparkle has helped to brighten the day of about 20,000 healthcare workers around the world, so far.

"Sharing a little touch and surprise of sparkle wasn’t going to change the world and it wasn’t going to solve the problem. Our hope was, if it could put a smile on a stranger’s face, then we’ve done all we can do today," Mefferd said.

To participate in Project Sparkle: www.myparklane.com/Tysh Send a message to Tysh Mefferd, and she'll help get your donation to a deserving healthcare worker.

Houston found a way to stand together while apart.

"Thank you for what you’re doing to keep us safe. We are forever grateful."

