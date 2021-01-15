x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Houston's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Houston, Texas | KHOU.com

Coronavirus

Professor makes case for truckers to get higher vaccine priority

Dr. Michael Lemke, a health and human behavior professor at UHD who used to be a truck driver himself, argues truckers should be a higher priority.

HOUSTON — There is a lot of debate about who should get vaccinated when -- as in which groups of people. The CDC laid out its guidelines and many essential workers are in Phase 1b, but a huge component of those workers got left out. 

Dr. Michael Lemke, a health and human behavior professor at the University of Houston-Downtown who used to be a truck driver himself, just published a paper arguing that truckers should be a higher priority on the vaccine list.

Watch our full interview here:

Read Dr. Lemke's article here:
Commercial truck drivers should be a priority population for COVID‐19 vaccinations | Public Health | Medical
The interrelationship between commercial truck driving and the COVID‐19 pandemic in the United States was on dramatic display on Sunday, December 13, 2020, as the first shipment of vaccines approved under the Food and Drug Administration's Emergency Use Authorization departed Pfizer's manufacturing plant in Michigan-by truck.
Scribd