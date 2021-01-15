Professor makes case for truckers to get higher vaccine priority

HOUSTON — There is a lot of debate about who should get vaccinated when -- as in which groups of people. The CDC laid out its guidelines and many essential workers are in Phase 1b, but a huge component of those workers got left out.
Dr. Michael Lemke, a health and human behavior professor at the University of Houston-Downtown who used to be a truck driver himself, just published a paper arguing that truckers should be a higher priority on the vaccine list.
