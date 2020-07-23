Progress on a vaccine? If all goes well, production could start by the end of the year for one in particular

There are a couple of vaccines showing promise, including one from Pfizer that just announced a deal with HHS for 100 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

There have been a lot of promising headlines recently about coronavirus vaccines. But the question on everyone’s mind -- what’s next? And how soon could they be available?

Drug companies and governments around the world are currently working frantically on a vaccine for coronavirus.

There are a couple already showing promise, including one being developed by the University of Oxford-Astrazeneca and another from Pfizer and a German biotech company.

The initial results of the Astrazeneca trial have been published in a medical journal -- Pfizer’s results have not.

Wider trials are needed to ensure these vaccines are safe and effective. But everyone is working at an aggressive pace to get the job done.

If all goes right, researchers believe the Astrazeneca vaccine could be widely available by early 2021. Pfizer says if its clinical trials go well it could start manufacturing doses by the end of the year.

And the U.S. government is hoping it does.

The government would be in charge of distributing this vaccine.

A press release says those doses would be given to Americans at no cost.

Another vaccine from biotech company Moderna will be tested at 87 locations across the U.S., including Houston.