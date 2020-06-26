Pride Houston Solidarity March turned into virtual event

The Pride Houston Solidarity Virtual Rally begins at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 27. The event will be Facebook and at pridehouston.org.

HOUSTON — The Pride Houston March has been changed to a virtual event after a new Stay Home, Stay Safe advisory was issued Friday morning for Harris County.

The organization released the following statement on the change:

“Pride Houston understands that we do not live in a bubble and we are also in the middle of another public health crisis, the Covid-19 pandemic. Given the rapid rise of recent infection and hospitalization in Texas, and in consultation with various health providers and the City of Houston we have agreed to host a Virtual Rally and to forego a formal march. The Rally will still include the planned program at the same date and time and will be available for livestream on the Pride Houston social media.

“Pride Houston, in coordination with various community organizations and stakeholders, was originally scheduled to host a First Amendment March + Rally at Houston City Hall on Saturday, June 27th. This grassroots event to address the systemic bias and racism that exists in policing and criminal justice policies nation-wide was important to all of us because it draws attention to the important fact that racist policing policies are not just a criminal justice problem but also a public health emergency. It is a public health emergency that disproportionately affects black and brown people and also queer people.

“We implore all of you to join us virtually and share your voice with #itstartedwithariot!”