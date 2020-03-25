WASHINGTON — On Wednesday President Donald Trump declared that a major disaster exists in Texas due to coronavirus, ordering federal assistance to assist state and local efforts to combat the outbreak.

"The President’s action makes Federal funding available for Crisis Counseling for affected individuals in all areas in the State of Texas," a press release stated.

"Federal funding is also available to State and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations for emergency protective measures, including direct Federal assistance, for all areas in the State of Texas impacted by COVID-19."

According to Johns Hopkins, 1,031 people have tested positive in over 70 counties throughout the state. 14 Texans have died already. All of these numbers are expected to increase as the disease continues to spread and testing becomes more readily available.

