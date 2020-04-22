PPE litter a nuisance and danger across Houston

TxDOT said since recommendations to wear masks and gloves went out they’ve seen a spike in PPE litter in Houston and across Texas.

HOUSTON — You’ve probably seen it yourself when you're at the grocery store or running errands: Discarded masks and gloves littering sidewalks and parking lots.

Personal protective equipment scattered across public spaces has become an unwelcome sight in the fight against COVID-19.

The Texas Department of Transportation said since recommendations to wear masks and gloves went out they’ve seen a spike in PPE litter in Houston and across Texas.

TxDOT said they’ve mainly seen the problem in parking lots. Some citizens have even taken it upon themselves to pick up the trash.

Isabel Valdez, a physician assistant at Baylor College of Medicine, said people have to be socially responsible.

Valdez said otherwise it could lead to exposure.

“These have to be disposed of appropriately because once the contamination is on them, if someone were to pick them up from the parking lot grounds or if they’re at a park, that person can actually get the virus on themselves,” Valdez said.

TxDOT said they love seeing people working to better their community but at the same time, they urge people to listen to health experts on how to stay safe.

The department is famous for the “Don’t Mess With Texas Campaign” littering campaign.

In a statement, TxDOT said, “Just like any other kind of litter, we need to help each other take care of our community. It’s so easy to hold on to it and find a trash can instead of just throwing it on the ground. If you’re not going to use it again, please throw away your PPE. We’re all in this together.”

It's an easy task to accomplish if we all do our part.

