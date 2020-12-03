HOUSTON — Editor's note: The videos in this article are about Thursday afternoon's latest headlines on the coronavirus

Two locations at the Houston Community College campus are being closed due to potential exposure to COVID-19, the novel coronavirus, according to the college's Twitter account.

In a series of tweets, college officials said the Fraga Academic Building and Coleman College were the locations of the possible exposure.

Out of an abundance of caution, the locations were closed immediately until further notice.

It's not clear if the possible exposure was due to the same person or multiple people. It's also unclear if it was a student, staff member or visitor.

HCC said it is initiating immediate deep cleaning procedures. For more information, click here.

