Port Arthur woman says she tested positive twice for COVID-19, awaiting third set of results

"So what do I do? She said you quarantine again, you start over for 14 days, until you're symptom-free."

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Health officials are still trying to learn more about the coronavirus, but there's still uncertainty.

One Port Arthur woman says she was asymptomatic but tested positive for COVID-19 twice. She's now waiting for her third set of test results.

"That's what's so frightening about this disease," Sheila Jones said. "Just all the uncertainty of it all."

Jones got tested for COVID-19 on April 1. Three days later, she got a phone call from the health department. The test came back positive.

"I said okay, well what do I do? What medicine do I take, what do I do? They said well, there's really nothing," Jones said.

She did the only thing she could do and self-quarantined inside her home for two weeks.

Jones said she started feeling better, and thought she had recovered.

She decided to donate plasma to help those still battling the disease.

"So I thought that's a great thing, you know, this won't all be for nothing then," Jones said.

There was still no confirmation that she didn't have it, so she retested on April 21 just to be sure.

Three days later, she got another call, similar to the first one. She asked the same question again.

"So what do I do? She said you quarantine again, you start over for 14 days, until you're symptom-free. I said well I feel like I'm symptom-free now," Jones said.

Judith Smith is the director of the Port Arthur Health Department. She says there's still so much they don't know about the virus.

"We have seen that. We see some people that go and have a test done after about two weeks and they're negative, and we see some it's been three weeks or a month, and it's still showing positive," Smith said.

She said it's concerning that some with the virus don't show signs of being sick.

"You just don't know everything about it. So the concern could possibly be, if the person is still infected, if they are asymptomatic, but still infected, because we don't know," Smith said.

With so much uncertainty, remaining cautious and vigilant is what could continue to save lives.

"Be careful, because you don't know who you're hugging and what they may have, and it's not how will it affect you, but will it affect your family?" Jones said.

As Texas begins reopening, health officials want you to remain cautious. If you feel you need to be tested, you can call the regional hotline. They're accepting appointments for those with and without symptoms.