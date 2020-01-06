Play ball: Youth, adult sports leagues start practices in Texas

Youth and adult leagues will have two weeks to practice new health protocols, then games can begin with spectators on June 15.

HOUSTON — Youth and adult sports leagues were allowed to start practices in Texas Sunday as part of Phase 2 of the Open Texas plan.

Some athletes in Houston wasted no time getting back in the swing of things. They hit the practice fields first thing Sunday morning.

Roberto Escalera is co-owner of Sports Creek, an adult sports facility located near downtown Houston.

“We sent an email saying, ‘Hey, guys, we're open. Leagues are going to start again. We’re going to have tournaments and open play.’ People just started to show up,” Escalera said.

He said 150 people showed up on the first day they opened their facility last week.

Adult soccer and volleyball leagues will start practicing Tuesday. However, it’ll take time for everyone to feel comfortable gathering as the country continues battling the coronavirus.

Escalera said about 65 percent of their customers have decided to come back so far. He said being able to play organized sports again is a big step in the right direction.

“Having no revenue for three months, it’s been really bad, but we’re really glad that people are supporting. They really want to come back,” he said.

He said Sports Creek is ready to welcome players back. Staff will wear masks and gloves and sanitize the facility frequently.