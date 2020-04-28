Phase One rules for reopening malls, churches, movie theaters in Texas

HOUSTON — A lot of Texas businesses have the option of reopening on Friday.
The list includes retailers, malls, churches and movie theaters.
However, businesses must follow a list of safety standards to reopen.
RETAILERS/MALLS:
- Operate at 25% capacity
- Dining areas and play areas have to stay closed
- Businesses are encouraged to have a designated time of day for at-risk customers to shop, or have curbside delivery available
- Employees must:
- Be trained in proper hygiene and disinfecting
- Regularly clean surfaces customers touch
- Be screened for symptoms of the coronavirus daily
- If someone is infected with COVID-19, they can’t come back to work until three days after they’ve recovered
- If an employee is around someone who tests positive, they must stay home for two weeks
- Employees and customers should wash or sanitize their hands regularly and practice social distancing
- Masks are recommended
CHURCHES:
- At-risk populations are strongly encouraged to continue watching services online
- Churches can also have a separate service or designated area for at-risk members
- There should be at least two seats, or six feet, between households
- Every other row left empty
- Chairs should be disinfected between every service
- Employees and volunteers must:
- Be trained in proper hygiene and disinfecting techniques
- Wash their hands regularly and social distance when possible
- Masks are recommended
- Be screened for symptoms of the coronavirus daily
- If someone is infected with COVID-19, they can’t come back to work until three days after they’ve recovered
- If an employee is around someone who tests positive, they must stay home for two weeks
MOVIE THEATERS:
- Operate at 25% capacity
- There should be at least two seats, or six feet, between households
- Every other row left empty
- Seats should also be sanitized between every screening
- The state has released guidelines for safely serving food at movie theaters
- Employees must:
- Be trained in proper hygiene and disinfecting techniques
- Wash their hands regularly and social distance when possible
- Masks are recommended
- Be screened for symptoms of the coronavirus daily
- If someone is infected with COVID-19, they can’t come back to work until three days after they’ve recovered
- If an employee is around someone who tests positive, they must stay home for two weeks
