NEW ORLEANS — Someone who attended a journalism conference in New Orleans last week tested presumptively positive for the COVID-19 novel coronavirus, according to the organizers.

The annual National Institute for Computer-Assisted Reporting (NICAR) conference put on by Investigative Reporters and Editors (IRE) was in New Orleans this year from March 4 through March 8.

IRE officials say the attendee has "mild symptoms" and is expected to make a full recovery. They are currently under self-quarantine.

"Based on the onset of the limited symptoms, they could have contracted the virus either before, during or after the conference," a statement from the IRE said. "Symptoms can appear within two to 14 days of exposure, and in some cases do not appear at all."

The organization has been reaching out to people known to have had close contact with the patient.

There are currently three presumptive cases of coronavirus in New Orleans as of Tuesday, March 10. This patient was not diagnosed until after they left the city.

Read the full statement from IRE below:

A person who attended the NICAR20 conference in New Orleans last week tested presumptively positive today with COVID-19.



This attendee has mild symptoms and is expected to make a full recovery. They are self-quarantining at home for 14 days, as recommended by health professionals.



The test has been sent to the Centers for Disease Control for confirmation. Until the test result is confirmed by the CDC, which can take up to a week, it is considered a presumptive positive. IRE is notifying conference attendees now so that individuals can make their own decisions on how best to proceed.



The attendee traveled from within the United States to the conference in New Orleans and was present from Thursday (March 5) until Saturday afternoon (March 7). Based on the onset of the limited symptoms, they could have contracted the virus either before, during or after the conference. Symptoms can appear within two to 14 days of exposure, and in some cases do not appear at all.



The attendee has been reaching out today to people they had close contact with during the conference. In addition, IRE is notifying individuals who participated in a pre-registered hands-on class with the attendee.



IRE has consulted with the CDC for guidance. The CDC recommends conference attendees contact their health care provider to let them know that they attended a large gathering with someone who has a laboratory-positive test for COVID-19. Based on your health history and whether you have any symptoms of COVID-19 (fever, cough or shortness of breath), your doctor may want to see you and/or conduct a coronavirus test. Protocols and testing availability vary from state to state.

