Pearland salon opens at midnight to celebrate getting back to business

PEARLAND, Texas — The next phase of re-opening starts today in Texas as salons and barbershops can now get back to business.

A lot of folks are going to have a great hair day today as we can finally say goodbye to quarantine hair and hello to hair salons, barber shops, tanning and nail salons being back open.

One salon that opened at the stroke of midnight was Neri Hair Studio in Pearland. And yes, some of their clients were willing to forego sleep, to squeeze in a much-needed haircut.

Neri's is also complying with the new social distancing guidelines. Despite the changes, the owner said he's just excited to reopen.

"We thought we'd celebrate since we've been on the shut down, and closed down for close to 9 to 10 weeks,” Luke Neri said. “Everyone was up and ready to do this."

Neri thanked Dallas salon owner Shelley Luther who was jailed after reopening her salon despite a citation and a fine to close her shop down.

Luther was released from jail Thursday afternoon after an order from the Supreme Court of Texas.

“We thank Shelley Luther, I believe her and what she did, and everything she went through, she opened the door for all the hair salons, hair stylists here in Texas, she went through a lot, I just congratulate her, and I thank her for all she had done,” Neri said. “Thank Gov. Greg Abbott for letting us open, the Pearland community has been so amazing, supportive of our small business.”

For the most part, salons will look the same, but the strict guidelines are being put in place to keep both customers and employees safe.

So here's what to expect:

You'll see stylists wearing gloves at all times.

Salon workstations will be 6 feet apart.

Be sure to make an appointment so you won't have to wait...

And don't bring anyone with you that doesn't have an appointment -- they may not be allowed in.

If you visit a nail salon... You won't be able to touch any products.

And you'll probably be asked to wash your hands before service.

It's likely going to be a busy weekend for hair salons and barbershops, but keep in mind not everyone will be ready to open today.

Some businesses say – they're still putting safety measures in place.

