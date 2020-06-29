Pearland ISD parents given online survey about students returning to school this fall

Texas school districts are considering state guidelines and parent feedback when restructuring classrooms for students' return in fall 2020.

PEARLAND, Texas — Pearland ISD parents are being asked to complete an online survey about the upcoming school year, according to district officials.

The district said a link to the survey will be sent out in a Skyward email and will include questions about students returning to school. Parents have from June 29 until July 11 to complete it.

An update from the district’s most recent “return to school” meeting stated, “parent feedback is crucial as [administrators] plan to proceed with opening schools under uncertain and changing conditions.”

Pearland ISD administrators are currently evaluating three options including on-campus instruction with special health measures, continued distance learning or a hybrid plan that incorporates both in-person and remote instruction.

The Texas Education Agency has released guidelines for reopening schools this fall.

The TEA won't require districts to make educators or students wear masks or do temperature checks, but the agency will provide equipment that will be distributed based on school district size.

The agency is not requiring student to return to classroom and parents will have the choice of how their kids will learn. They said after campuses reopen they will count students taking virtual classes in the attendance figures used to determine state funding. The state will not penalize school districts for major decreases in student attendance for the first 12 weeks of the year.