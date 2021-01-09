Elementary school in Pearland closes due to increase in positive COVID cases, 'other factors'

This is just the latest campus closure in Southeast Texas due to the impacts from the coronavirus.

PEARLAND, Texas — The Pearland Independent School District overnight announced the temporary closure of one of its campuses due to positive COVID-19 cases and "other factors."

Note: the video in this story is from a Sept. 1 broadcast comparing COVID cases in districts with and without mask mandates

Some school districts across Southeast Texas have faced similar closures due to not just the positive test results but also staffing shortages as a result of COVID cases and illnesses.

Pearland ISD says Rustic Oak Elementary will be closed Thursday, Sept. 2 and Friday, Sept.3 with no remote learning option. It will also be closed Monday for the holiday and will remain closed to students on Tuesday for a planned staff development day. Classes are expected to resume Wednesday, Sept. 8.

Livingston, Onalaska and Angleton are among other Houston-area districts that have recently had similar closures.

You can read a portion of Pearland ISD's statement below:

An increase in campus positive cases, along with other factors included in the Pearland ISD COVID-19 Thresholds & Indicators chart, have resulted in a temporary campus closure for Rustic Oak Elementary on Thursday, Sept. 2, and Friday, Sept. 3. During this closure, students will not participate in remote learning.

Please remember, Monday, Sept. 6, is the Labor Day holiday for students and staff and Tuesday, Sept. 7, is a district staff development day (no school for students).