PEARLAND, Texas — The City of Pearland is closing parks until further notice to further promote social distancing and help flatten the curve of COVID-19.

Effective Friday, April 10, the parks will be closing the following areas:

Playgrounds Courts Restrooms Pavilions Dog parks

Trails and green spaces will remain open but social distancing is required.

Houston, Harris County and Missouri City are shutting down all parks through Easter Weekend to discourage gatherings.

