THE WOODLANDS, Texas — After more than five weeks in the hospital, a Patton Village police officer is finally home.

Doctor and nurses from CHI St. Luke’s in Montgomery County lined up to applaud as he walked out of the hospital.

The unidentified officer was the first positive COVID-19 patient in Montgomery County.

He was hospitalized about a week after attending the Houston BBQ Cookoff and was the first known case of community spread in the area.

The officer spent weeks on a ventilator in critical condition.

It was touch-and-go for awhile, but he was upgraded to fair condition on April 1.

On Wednesday, he was able to walk out on his own.

PVPD’s Lieutenant kicked COVID’s butt and walks out of the hospital after well over a month. Posted by Roman Forest Police Department on Wednesday, April 15, 2020

Dozens of other first responders in our area are also being treated for COVID-19.

At least two of them, an HCSO deputy and an HPD officer, were in critical condition, at last word.

