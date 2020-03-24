HOUSTON — Public health officials said parks would stay open as part of Harris County's 'stay home, work safe' order issued Tuesday morning.

Officials said that playgrounds and outdoor fitness equipment would be closed as part of the order, partially because health officials say COVID-19 can live on surfaces for at least 48 hours.

Trails and green spaces will still be open, but tracks and fields at schools will be closed.

Staff at Memorial Park want people to get fresh air, exercise, and enjoy time outside, but are also closing volleyball courts and ask people not to play games like frisbee, basketball, or football, where multiple people touch the same piece of equipment.

"It’s also about touching a surface that could be contaminated. We’re very supportive and we took actions before this was even ordered to close the equipment," said Shellye Arnold, president and CEO of the Memorial Park Conservancy. "Parks are a very important part of people’s physical and mental health always, and more than ever right now."

Arnold encouraged people to explore areas of the park they have never been to. She also urged people to bring their own water and use the bathroom before coming to the park, as those facilities will have signs discouraging public use.

"We'll do what we need to do as long as it takes. People will learn new positive behaviors from this. In Memorial Park, they’ll learn, we hope, to explore areas they haven’t seen before," said Arnold.

Joni David was at the Memorial Park Playground on Tuesday with her two daughters, like many parents who are now working from home and taking care of their young kids who are home from school.

"Our girls are very active and so is mommy. So for our sanity, outside sun is just awesome," said David. "As long as it’s going to get rid of the virus, I don’t feel like it’s over the top."