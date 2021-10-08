'People over politics. Mask our children' | Parents protest outside FBISD

Students at Fort Bend ISD go back to school on Wednesday, and plenty of parents are concerned about the current safety protocols as COVID-19 cases continue to climb.

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the American Academy of Pediatrics recommend for students and teachers to wear masks in school.

However, they are not required at Fort Bend Independent School District campuses. Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order months ago that bans schools from mandating them.

On Tuesday night, dozens of parents met outside FBISD’s administration building where a closed school board meeting was underway.

Sign-wielding protestors were chanting, “People over politics, mask our children!”

The meeting was in reference to the district’s search for a superintendent, but parents were hoping to instead change the board’s mind about masking and online learning for all who want it.

“Safety should be a priority at this time,” said parent Hena Malkani. “Politics is coming in the way of medicine. I can clearly see that ignorance factor.”

Malkani and many of the other parents who showed up are still on the fence about sending their children to school for their first day on Wednesday.

Parents Ben and Krystle Simmons are also unsure what they’ll do with their kids who are 5 and 8.

“Kids cannot protect themselves,” Ben Simmons said.

“You think about seatbelts,” Krystle Simmons said. “They don’t always work but they help.”

The parents at Tuesday’s protest want a mandatory mask mandate in place and/or an online learning option for all. Currently, masks are optional for students and teachers. Online learning, although available, is only for some students, those who are too young to be vaccinated. Those students must apply and be accepted.

During the protest, things got heated a couple of times when opinions clashed.

Two people showed up with opposing views.

“I am a mask-free parent,” said Christopher Heasley.

Heasley said his child is heading into middle school. When asked if he has any concerns about the safety of his child going to school during the pandemic, he said, no.

“My kids are fully prepped, healthy. They have a great diet and we’re not concerned with any of the propaganda coming from the cable news channels,” he said.

