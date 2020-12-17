Paramedic laid to rest after losing COVID-19 battle

62-year-old Gordon Baker lost a nearly two-month-long battle with the virus. He was laid to rest on Wednesday.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Long-time paramedic Gordon Baker was laid to rest on Wednesday. He died from COVID-19 complications after a two-month-long battle with the virus.

During a ceremony, loved ones honored his life and the mother of one of his young patients gave an emotional tribute to the 62-year-old who spent nearly half his life helping others.

Baker was remembered as dedicated and attentive. His death will be classified as line-of-duty death, the first for Harris County Emergency Services District 48.

The mother of a toddler who drowned remembered Baker during the ceremony. She said Baker fought hard to save her child and that his persistence allowed the child to save four lives through organ donation.

A dispatcher issued Baker's final call for service.