Paramedic Gordon Baker dies after two-month battle with COVID-19

“This is not the news we were hoping to share with you all today. Paramedic Gordon Baker has lost his courageous two-month battle with COVID. Gordon touched countless lives throughout his almost 30-year career, as a caregiver, a mentor and a friend. Gordon’s clinical skill and compassion for his patients is unmatched as he treated every patient as he would his family. The past few months have been filled with stories from EMS providers looking back at how Gordon influenced them as new paramedics and EMT’s and how his mentorship shaped them into the providers they are today. All members of Harris County ESD 48 and countless other agencies throughout Katy and Houston are devastated that we will no longer be able to have Gordon’s physical body to guide us. However, his influence and friendship will continue to guide us throughout our lives as we continue to care for our community the way that he would and treat every patient and coworker as family. Gordon, your loss is immeasurable but now is your time to rest and be free from sickness and pain. We’ll proudly take it from here…”